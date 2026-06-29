Malenstyn To Stay On Six-Year Extension; Update On Other Sabres Free Agents

28-year-old forward had 14 points in his second season with Buffalo
The Buffalo Sabres have had a mixed bag when it comes to free agency this month. GM Jarmo Kekalainen was able to get RFA Zach Benson to agree to a seven-year, $7.5 million extension, but the club was forced to trade defenseman Bowen Byram to Chicago after he told the club he would not re-sign after next season, Pending UFA winger Alex Tuch could not agree with Buffalo and was sent to Washington via a sign-and-trade, but GM Jarmo Kekalainen has reported been able to get another pending UFA, winger Beck Malenstyn, to stay with the Sabres.
First reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, and later confirmed by The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, the 28-year-old forward has signed a six-year, $17.5 million deal ($2.9167 million AAV). Malenstyn had 14 points (7 goals, 7 assists) in 81 games for the Sabres in his second season in Buffalo. He was acquired from the Capitals in the summer of 2024 for a second round pick (Cole Hutson) and last season led the club with 282 hits, and provided speed and energy on the Sabres fourth line, and was utilized on the penalty kill.
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The Sabres are not expected to bring back four other unrestricted free agents; winger Tanner Pearson, center David Kampf (acquired in the deal for Tuch), and defensemen Luke Schenn and Logan Stanley. Forward Josh Dunne, who split time between Buffalo and AHL Rochester, will also be a UFA on Wednesday.
GM Jarmo Kekalainen has two restricted free agents to deal with, forward Peyton Krebs and recently acquired defenseman Olen Zellweger. Both have to be given qualifying offers by today at 5 pm, which is almost certain. Krebs was extremely valuable for the Sabres last season, scoring a career-high 39 points, moving up and down the lineup, playing both center and wing, as well as being an antagonist and irritant to the opposition. With two years left until he qualifies for unrestricted free agency, the club may opt for salary arbitration, but will likely try to get the 25-year-old signed to a multi-year extension.
Zellweger, 22, was acquired from Anaheim for a second-round pick and minor leaguer Anton Wahlberg, and scored a career-high 22 points (7 goals, 15 assists) for the Ducks in the final year of his entry-level deal. Not eligible for arbitration, the Sabres will also likely try to get the blueliner signed to a bridge deal.