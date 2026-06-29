Malenstyn To Stay On Six-Year Extension; Update On Other Sabres Free Agents

GM Jarmo Kekalainen has two restricted free agents to deal with, forward Peyton Krebs and recently acquired defenseman Olen Zellweger. Both have to be given qualifying offers by today at 5 pm, which is almost certain. Krebs was extremely valuable for the Sabres last season, scoring a career-high 39 points, moving up and down the lineup, playing both center and wing, as well as being an antagonist and irritant to the opposition. With two years left until he qualifies for unrestricted free agency, the club may opt for salary arbitration, but will likely try to get the 25-year-old signed to a multi-year extension.