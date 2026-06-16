Maple Leafs Off-Season Goalie Deal May Affect What The Sabres Can Get For Devon Levi

That situation was better than that the Buffalo Sabres face going into next season, as they have four goalies who would have to clear waivers to be sent down to the American Hockey League. Buffalo Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen indicated in his end-of-season remarks last month that he was satisfied with how the trio of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colten Ellis played last season and that it is possible that the club will carry three goalies next season, but that leaves goalie Devon Levi on the outside looking in.