Mike Matheson Protects Zach Benson In Moment That Stuns Playoff Crowd

Mike Matheson’s split-second decision to shield Zach Benson during a chaotic net-front scramble became one of the most talked-about moments of Montreal’s Game 2 win over Buffalo.
Zach Benson had an unlikely adversary to thank for escaping what could have been a dangerous moment in front of the net, as Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson turned what might have been panic into a split-second act of protection during the Canadiens’ 5-1 Game 2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
Matheson’s Split-Second Intervention
The Montreal Canadiens evened their second-round series on Friday night with a convincing 5-1 victory, but one of the most replayed sequences had nothing to do with goals, power plays, or momentum swings.
Late in the second period, Buffalo forward Zach Benson found himself tangled in traffic near the Canadiens’ crease during a chaotic scramble. As bodies collapsed and skates began to flash through tight space, Tyson Kozak’s skate came dangerously close to Benson’s helmet in the pileup.
What happened next was instinctive rather than theatrical.
Mike Matheson immediately recognized the risk and dropped his focus from the puck to the player underneath the danger. Instead of escalating the scrum or chasing contact, he positioned himself over Benson, using his body to shield the Sabres forward’s head from any further accidental contact until the play was under control.
The moment quickly spread across social media, where it was met with near-universal praise for the veteran defenseman’s awareness and restraint in a high-stakes playoff environment.
Another fan added, “The amount of skates just floating around and jostling near Benson’s head. Always liked Penguins Matheson, respect him more now.”
The reactions underscored how quickly perception can shift in playoff hockey, especially around a player like Benson, who has already built a reputation for agitation and edge. In this case, though, the focus was not on gamesmanship—it was on danger, and Matheson’s immediate response to it.
Playoff Poise Beyond the Scoreboard
In a postseason where space shrinks and tempers flare, net-front scrambles often turn into the most unpredictable moments of a game. Skates, not just sticks, become the hidden hazard.
Matheson’s choice to step in rather than react emotionally stood out for that reason. It wasn’t about momentum or intimidation—it was about awareness, and the split-second decision to prioritize safety in the middle of chaos.
NHL columnist Stu Cowan later reflected on that character, saying, “Mike Matheson is not only a great hockey player, he’s a great human being as anyone who has been around him knows.”
That presence matters for a Canadiens team still growing into its playoff identity. Montreal remains one of the younger squads in the postseason field, and moments like this—quiet, uncelebrated, but meaningful—often reveal as much about leadership as goals do.
Matheson also made an impact on the scoreboard, scoring in the opening period as Montreal surged to a quick 2-0 lead and never looked back. Rookie goaltender Jakub Dobes steadied the rest of the night with 28 saves, while Buffalo’s power play failed to convert on five opportunities.
The Canadiens will still need more production from their top offensive talents moving forward, but Game 2 offered something just as valuable: structure, discipline, and composure under pressure—traits Matheson showed not only in his play, but in one split-second decision that defined the night for reasons far beyond the final score.