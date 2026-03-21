New Sabres Forward Just Keeps Shining

This new Sabres forward is continuing to impress early on in his tenure with the club.
The Buffalo Sabres picked up a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. With this, the Sabres have improved to a 44-20-6 record and have a six-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning for the top spot in the Atlantic Division standings.
New Sabres forward Sam Carrick played a big role in Buffalo's victory, as he scored the game-winning goal at the 11:12 mark of the third period.
Carrick's goal was a nice one, too, as he showed skill with the puck before beating Kings goalie Anton Forsberg with a sweet backhander. Sabres forward Zach Benson also deserves major props, as he took a big hit to set up Carrick.
With this clutch performance, Carrick now has five goals, six points, and a plus-4 rating in eight games for the Sabres so far. This is after he had four goals and 10 points in 60 games with the New York Rangers before the trade.
Clearly, Carrick is having an excellent start with the Sabres, and it will be fascinating to see how he builds on it from here.