NHL News: Sabres Swing Trade With Hurricanes

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that they have acquired defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Viktor Neuchev.
The Sabres also shared that Bayreuther has been assigned to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Rochester Americans, following the trade.
By acquiring Bayreuther, the Sabres have added a defenseman with a good amount of experience to their blueline depth. He will now serve as a potential call-up option for the Sabres and should be a key part of the Amerks' blueline while down in the AHL.
In 33 AHL games this season with the Chicago Wolves before this trade, he posted four goals, nine assists, 13 points, and a plus-3 rating.
Bayreuther has played in 122 career NHL games over four seasons, where he has recorded five goals, 23 assists, and 28 points.
As for Neuchev, he was selected by the Sabres with the 74th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 130 games over three seasons with the Amerks, he posted 24 goals, 42 assists, 66 points, and a plus-5 rating.