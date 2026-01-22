NHL Rumors: 2 Sabres Who Could Sign Extensions Next

Tuch is undoubtedly the Sabres' biggest contract extension candidate. It is no secret that the Sabres want to keep the pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) around, and it is very understandable when noting that he is one of their best forwards. With this, he is a contract extension candidate to keep an incredibly close eye on. If he still does not have a contract extension closer to the deadline, that is where things could get very interesting.