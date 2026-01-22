NHL Rumors: 2 Sabres Who Could Sign Extensions Next

The Sabres made a big move on Wednesday, signing Josh Doan to a long-term contract extension. Who could the Sabres extend next?
The Buffalo Sabres made a major move on Wednesday, as they signed forward Josh Doan to a seven-year, $48.65 million contract extension. With this, the Sabres' breakout young star will be staying in Buffalo for a very long time.
Now, with the Sabres signing Doan to this new deal, let's take a look at two more players that the Sabres could look to extend next.
Alex Tuch, RW
Tuch is undoubtedly the Sabres' biggest contract extension candidate. It is no secret that the Sabres want to keep the pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) around, and it is very understandable when noting that he is one of their best forwards. With this, he is a contract extension candidate to keep an incredibly close eye on. If he still does not have a contract extension closer to the deadline, that is where things could get very interesting.
Zach Benson, LW/RW
Benson is a pending restricted free agent (RFA) who the Sabres certainly could look to extend soon. The young forward has a ton of potential and has shown signs of improvement so far this season. In 36 games so far this campaign, the 2023 first-round pick has recorded 22 points. This is after he had just 28 points in 75 games this past season.