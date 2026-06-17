NHL Rumors: 3 Buffalo Sabres Who Could Be Traded Next

With the Sabres trading Michael Kesselring, let's look at three Buffalo Sabres who could be on the move next.
The Buffalo Sabres made a notable move on Wednesday, trading defenseman Michael Kesselring and the 27th overall pick of this year's NHL Entry Draft to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for this year's 20th overall pick. The move is not surprising, as Kesselring struggled during his only season as a Sabre.
With the Sabres moving on from Kesselring, let's take a look at three more Sabres who have the potential to be traded next.
Devon Levi, G
Devon Levi has been a very popular name in the rumor mill since Buffalo's season has ended. With the Sabres having three other goalies ahead of him on their depth chart, it would not be shocking if the Sabres give Levi a fresh start elsewhere. This is especially so when noting that he did not play in a single NHL game this season.
In 52 games this season for the Rochester Americans, Levi had a 23-20-9 record and a .904 save percentage.
Jordan Greenway, LW
The Sabres need to free up cap space with them having so multiple pending free agents, both unrestricted and restricted. Due to this, it would not be surprising if the Sabres traded Greenway and his $4 million cap hit before July 1. He is simply making too much for his role as a bottom-six forward.
In 40 games this season for the Sabres, Greenway recorded one goal, six points, and 57 hits.
Josh Norris, C
Josh Norris is another Sabres forward who should be watched this off-season. While he is a key part of the Sabres' forward group, his $7.95 million cap hit is definitely high for what he provides. With this, it is fair to wonder if the Sabres could try to flip him in a trade package to land another high-impact forward.
In 44 games this season with the Sabres, Norris had 13 goals, 21 assists, and 34 points.