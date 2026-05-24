NHL Rumors: 3 Sabres Who Could Be Traded This Summer

Which Sabres could be on the move this off-season?
The Buffalo Sabres are entering this off-season with multiple important players due for new contracts, like Alex Tuch, Zach Benson, and Peyton Krebs. With this, the Sabres will have some decisions to make when it comes to their roster.
The Sabres may need to free up some cap space if they want to keep all of their top players this summer. Because of this, let's look at a few players who have the potential to be dealt this summer.
Jordan Greenway
If the Sabres want to free up some cap space, they could look to move a forward like Jordan Greenway. While his physicality makes him a nice part of the Sabres' bottom six, his $4 million cap hit is expensive for his role. In 40 games this season, he had one goal, five assists, and 57 hits.
Michael Kesselring
Michael Kesselring is a pending restricted free agent the Sabres could look to deal. The fit was simply not there this season for Kesselring and the Sabres, and he was scratched often during the playoffs. In 34 games this season for Buffalo, he had zero goals and two assists. He also played in just one playoff game.
Devon Levi
Devon Levi has been in the rumor mill often already now that the Sabres' playoff run is over. With the Sabres having multiple goalies ahead of him on their depth chart, there simply isn't a path for Levi on Buffalo's roster right now. Due to this, it would make sense if they moved him this off-season and gave him a much-needed fresh start.