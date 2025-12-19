NHL Rumors: 4 Potential Suitors Named For Sabres' Alex Tuch

Buffalo Sabres star forward Alex Tuch is a player to keep a very close eye on this season. The star winger is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), so questions have naturally come up about his future in Buffalo.

The Sabres' hope is to sign Tuch to a contract extension, and it is easy to understand why when noting that he is one of their most impactful players. It would not be easy for the Sabres to replace him if they lose him, as he is a top-six power forward who is a major scoring threat.

Yet, if the Sabres do not have Tuch signed to a contract extension by the deadline and they are still out of a playoff spot then, they may end up having no choice but to shop Tuch.

According to The Fourth Period, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, Carolina Hurricanes, and Los Angeles Kings are four teams that are expected to express interest in Tuch this season if the Sabres make him available.

With all four of these teams having high expectations, it would make all the sense in the world for them to pursue a star like Tuch near the deadline. Any of them would be lucky to land Tuch, but the same could be said for every other playoff club in the NHL, as he is a proven top-six winger.

In 32 games so far this season with the Sabres, Tuch has recorded 11 goals, 18 assists, 29 points, and a plus-3 rating.