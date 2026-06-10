NHL Rumors: 6 Sabres Featured On New Trade Board

Could these two Sabres end up being on the move this off-season?
Matt Larkin released his latest trade board for Daily Faceoff. Six Buffalo Sabres were among the players listed, as Devon Levi, Jordan Greenway, Michael Kesselring, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colten Ellis all made the cut.
Levi has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now, and it is easy to understand why. The young netminder has dropped to the fourth spot on the Sabres' goalie depth chart and did not make a single NHL appearance for Buffalo this season. Yet, when noting that he is a former top prospect, there could be some teams out there willing to take a gamble on him.
With the Sabres needing to free up cap space, it makes sense that Greenway is being viewed as a trade candidate. His cap hit is high for what he provides as a bottom-six forward. While this is the case, he could generate some interest from teams with good cap space that are looking for more toughness in their bottom six.
Kesselring has been a very popular name in the rumor mill since the Sabres' playoff run ended. The fit has not been there between the Sabres and Kesselring, so it would make sense if Buffalo traded the pending restricted free agent. Despite having a tough season, he could get the Sabres a decent return because he is a big right-shot defenseman who has had past success.
As for Luukkonen, Lyon, and Ellis, they were included in Larkin's "Names to watch based on roster surpluses" tier. With the Sabres having three goalies on their NHL roster, it makes sense that they have each been included. However, when looking at how well this trio performed for them this campaign, the possibility of the Sabres running it back with them again next season is there.