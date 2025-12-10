NHL Rumors: Could Sabres Defender Become Good Trade Chip?

The Buffalo Sabres are currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Due to this, it would not be surprising in the slightest if they made changes to their roster if they do not improve quickly.

One Sabres defenseman who could be worth keeping an eye on as a potential trade candidate this season is blueliner Mattias Samuelsson.

Samuelsson has been in the rumor mill before, and with the Sabres having so many left-shot defensemen, he could be worth parting ways if it helps improve their roster elsewhere. There would likely be interest in Samuelsson, as he is a big defenseman who has shown that he can play top-four minutes.

Samuelsson could be a solid trade chip for the Sabres to use to land an impactful forward or even a top-four, right-shot defenseman. This is especially so when noting that the 6-foot-4 defenseman has had a strong year, as he has recorded five goals, 12 points, 38 hits, 59 blocks, and a plus-6 rating in 28 games.

The one thing that may complicate a potential Samuelsson trade is his contract, however. This is because he would be far more than a rental for any potential suitors, as he has a $4,285,714 cap hit until the end of the 2029-30 season.