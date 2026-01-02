NHL Rumors: Sabres' Alex Tuch Connected To 2 Teams

In a recent article for The Athletic, NHL insiders Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston predicted where a handful of notable trade candidates could end up being moved to. Among the players discussed was Buffalo Sabres star forward Alex Tuch.

LeBrun predicted that the Los Angeles Kings could land Tuch, while Johnston went with the New York Rangers as a potential trade destination.

LeBrun picking the Kings is not necessarily surprising to see. The Kings have been linked to Tuch in the past, and it is no secret that they could use another top-six right winger. This is especially so when noting that the Kings are among the Western Conference teams fighting for a playoff spot.

Johnston going with the Rangers as a possible landing spot for Tuch is also easy to understand. The Rangers could use another star forward as they look to climb back up the Eastern Conference standings. If they landed Tuch, he would immediately give their top six a major boost.

While Tuch is continuing to create chatter in the rumor mill as a trade candidate, it is also important to note that general manager Jarmo Kekalainen is hoping to sign the big winger to a contract extension. With the Sabres now winning 10 straight games and being right back in the wild card race, perhaps that could help their chances of keeping Tuch around instead of trading him.