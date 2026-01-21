NHL Rumors: Sabres Have 2 Blues Star Targets To Consider

The Buffalo Sabres are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division standings with a 27-17-5 record. With this, they certainly have a chance of snapping their 14-year playoff drought this year.
With this, it would not be surprising in the slightest if the Sabres looked to add to their roster ahead of the trade deadline. When looking at this year's potential sellers, the struggling St. Louis Blues stand out as a possible trading partner for Buffalo.
Because of this, let's go over two Blues forwards who the Sabres should strongly consider making a push for.
The Sabres could use a true No. 1 star center, and Robert Thomas would certainly give them just that if acquired. With the Blues struggling, the 26-year-old has been creating a lot of buzz in the rumor mill as a trade candidate.
If Thomas would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to join the Sabres, he would be far more than just a rental for Buffalo. This is because he is signed until the end of the 2030-31 season, where he has a $8.125 million cap hit. This adds to his appeal.
In 42 games this season with St. Louis, Thomas has posted 11 goals and 33 points.
Kyrou is another notable Blues forward who St. Louis is willing to listen to offers about. With Kyrou being a proven top-six winger who has recorded at least 70 points in three out of his last four seasons, he would be a big-time addition to Buffalo's roster.
Kyrou has had a bit of a down year on an all-around ice-cold Blues team this season, though. In 40 games this season, he has recorded nine goals and 21 points. Yet, when noting that he has scored at least 31 goals in each of his last three seasons, he is a prime candidate to bounce back.
Kyrou also has an $8.125 million cap hit until the end of the 2030-31 season and a no-trade clause, so he would need to okay a move to Buffalo or any other club.