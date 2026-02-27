NHL Rumors: Sabres Have 2 Flyers Trade Targets To Consider

The Sabres should consider pursuing these two Flyers trade candidates.
Recently, we here at The Hockey News Buffalo Sabres looked at two trade candidates from the Calgary Flames.
Now, in this latest edition of the Sabres trade targets series, let's look at two Philadelphia Flyers who could be good fits for the Atlantic Division club.
Owen Tippett
Owen Tippett has been a popular name in the rumor mill this season, and he would have the potential to be a very nice addition to the Sabres' roster. The 27-year-old forward would give the Sabres another skilled forward to work with in their top nine and would be an obvious choice for their power play if acquired.
Tippett would be more than a rental for the Sabres if acquired, as he has a $6.2 million cap hit until the end of the 2031-32 season. In 57 games this season, he has recorded 19 goals, 16 assists, and 35 points.
Noah Juulsen
The Sabres need another depth defenseman with experience, and the Flyers have a decent option in Noah Juulsen. The 28-year-old could work well on the Sabres' bottom pairing or even as an extra defenseman.
Juulsen would not be a big addition to the Sabres' roster, but he would give them another much-needed right-shot defenseman. In 43 games this season, he has recorded one goal, nine points, 90 hits, and a plus-2 rating.