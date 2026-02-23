NHL Rumors: Sabres Have 2 Rangers Targets To Consider

The Sabres should consider targeting these two Rangers.
Now that the Olympics are over, teams are allowed to make trades again. The Buffalo Sabres will be among the clubs to watch, as they are currently holding a playoff spot and should be looking to boost their roster because of it.
Due to this, we here at The Hockey News Sabres will be starting a series that looks at potential trade targets from each team that is expected to sell.
To kick off this series, let's look at two potential targets from the Rangers.
Braden Schneider, D
Adding a right-shot defenseman should be one of the Sabres' top objectives leading up to the deadline, and the Rangers have an interesting option in Braden Schneider. The 24-year-old former first-round pick would have the potential to give Buffalo's right side a nice boost and would also work on their penalty kill if acquired.
Schneider is currently in the final season of his two-year, $4.4 million contract and is a pending restricted free agent. In 57 games this season, the right-shot defenseman has recorded two goals, 11 points, and 123 hits.
Vincent Trocheck, C
If the Sabres want to add another top-six forward to their roster, Vincent Trocheck is one of the best options available. The recent gold medal winner has been the subject of trade speculation since Rangers GM Chris Drury announced that the team is retooling. If the Sabres added him, he would give them another star forward who not only would boost their top six and power play but also could work on their penalty kill.
Trocheck would be more than a rental for the Sabres, as he has a $5.625 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season. This undoubtedly adds to his appeal, as he would be a long-term pickup for a Sabres club on the rise.
In 43 games this season, Trocheck has recorded 12 goals, 24 assists, and 36 points.