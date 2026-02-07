NHL Rumors: Sabres Predicted To Add Specific Player Type

Could the Sabres look to add this kind of player ahead of the deadline?
The Buffalo Sabres will be a team to watch once the NHL's trade freeze ends. With the Sabres being right in the playoff race, there is an expectation that they will be looking to add to their roster. This is especially so when noting that the Sabres are aiming to avoid missing the playoffs for the 15th year in a row.
In his latest 32 Thoughts column, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman wrote that he could see the Sabres acquiring a "beefier blueliner" ahead of the trade deadline.
With the Sabres' defensive depth in need of a boost, it is understandable that Friedman sees the Sabres adding to their blueline. Bringing in a big, hard-nosed defenseman would certainly be beneficial for a Sabres club that is looking to take that next step and become a true playoff team.
There are a good amount of defensemen with size who have been creating chatter as trade candidates, too. Among them are Logan Stanley (Winnipeg Jets), Connor Murphy (Chicago Blackhawks), Andrew Peeke (Boston Bruins), Braden Schneider (New York Rangers), Simon Benoit (Toronto Maple Leafs), and Zach Whitecloud (Calgary Flames).
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Sabres can land a big defenseman ahead of the deadline from here.