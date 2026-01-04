NHL Rumors: Sabres Should Make Big Push For Flames Forward

The Buffalo Sabres' 10-game winning streak came to an end, as they lost to the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 5-1 final score in their last contest. Although the Sabres lost, they undoubtedly put themselves in a far better place than they were with their big winning streak.

The Sabres currently have a 21-15-4 record and are just one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. With this, it would not be surprising in the slightest if the Sabres look to add to their roster by the trade deadline. This is especially so when noting that Buffalo is desperately looking to snap their 14-year playoff drought.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman would have the potential to be a nice pickup for the Sabres.

The Sabres could use another impactful forward for their top nine, and acquiring Coleman would provide them with just that. The 34-year-old forward is also capable of playing multiple positions, which certainly adds to his appeal. He would also give the Sabres another option to work with on their penalty kill.

Coleman's experience also makes him a fascinating potential target. With the Sabres looking to take that next step and be a playoff team, bringing in a player who has won the Stanley Cup twice like Coleman certainly could benefit them.

In 41 games so far this season with the Flames, Coleman has recorded 13 goals, 21 points, and 103 hits. With numbers like these, the 10-year veteran would give the Sabres both secondary scoring and plenty of grit if brought in.