NHL Rumors: Sabres Should Make Push For Jets Defender

If the Sabres want to boost their blueline depth, they should consider targeting this Jets defenseman.
Things are going incredibly well for the Buffalo Sabres right now. At the time of this writing, they have a 24-15-4 record and are fourth in the Atlantic Division standings. They have also won 13 out of their last 14 games.
With the Sabres' excellent play getting them right back into the playoff race, it would not be surprising in the slightest if they looked to add to their roster by the 2026 NHL trade deadline. This is especially so when noting that they are looking to snap their 14-year playoff drought.
One area that the Sabres could look to improve by the deadline is their defensive depth. Adding another right-shot defenseman, in particular, is a need for Buffalo. Because of this, they should consider targeting Winnipeg Jets defenseman Luke Schenn.
With the Jets struggling in a big way this season, Schenn's name has emerged in the rumor mill. The right-shot defenseman is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) and would be a nice addition for a Sabres club that needs more depth and experience on their blueline.
If the Sabres acquired Schenn from the Jets, he could slot nicely on their bottom pairing. He would also give them another option for their penalty kill if brought in.
In 30 games so far this season with the Jets, Schenn has posted one goal, five points, 35 blocks, and 88 hits. While he does not produce the most offense, he certainly would make the Sabres a tougher team to face up against due to his extremely physical style of play.