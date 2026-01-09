NHL Rumors: Sabres Should Target Blackhawks Big Defender

Due to their hot stretch of play, the Buffalo Sabres are right back into the playoff race. They are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division with a 23-15-4 record and 50 points.

With the Sabres moving up the standings and having a real shot of breaking their 14-year playoff drought, they should strongly consider adding to their roster. One of their biggest needs is another right-shot defenseman.

When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy stands out as a solid potential option for the Sabres to consider .

With the Blackhawks having plenty of young defensemen in their system and Murphy being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), the veteran blueliner has been talked about often in the rumor mill as a trade candidate. When looking at Buffalo's roster, there is no question that he would be a nice addition to their group if acquired.

If the Sabres acquired Murphy, he would give them another much-needed right-shot defenseman who could play on their third pairing and penalty kill. However, due to his steady defensive play, he could also move up the lineup if needed for the Sabres.

At a minimum, Murphy would simply provide the Sabres' defensive group with a bit more stability and leadership if acquired. That would not be a bad thing for a Sabres club looking to take that next step.