NHL Rumors: Sabres Should Target Ducks Tough Defender

The Sabres should have this Ducks defenseman on their radar.
The Buffalo Sabres are continuing to impress as the season rolls on and are setting themselves up to be buyers in the process.
With the Sabres looking to break their 14-year post-season drought, they should not be afraid to make some additions near the deadline if they remain in the playoff race. One specific need they should address is the right side of their defense.
When looking at potential trade candidates around the NHL, one player who could be a nice addition to a Sabres club on the rise is Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas.
After starting the season on fire, the Anaheim Ducks have fallen back down to Earth. The Ducks have won only one out of their last 10 games and are now sixth in the Pacific Division standings. If they continue to struggle as the season rolls on and are out of a playoff spot closer to the deadline, Gudas could be a trade candidate to watch.
Gudas is currently in the final year of his contract and is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). Thus, if the Ducks find themselves out of the playoff race near the deadline, Gudas would be a prime rental candidate. With the Sabres needing another right-shot defenseman and veteran, he could be a great fit on Buffalo's roster.
If the Sabres brought in Gudas, he would give them a hard-nosed defenseman who is known for his leadership and has a good amount of playoff experience. With this, he could be a nice depth pickup for a Sabres club looking to take that next step.
In 33 games this season with the Ducks, Gudas has recorded one goal, nine points, 22 penalty minutes, 58 blocks, and 116 hits.