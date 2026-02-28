NHL Rumors: Sabres Should Target Ex-Canucks Forward

This former Sabres trade target is back in the rumor mill, and they should make a push for him again.
The Buffalo Sabres were one of multiple teams linked to forward Kiefer Sherwood before the Vancouver Canucks traded him to the San Jose Sharks. It was easy to understand, as the Sabres could use a hard-nosed forward who also contributes offensively in their top nine.
While the Sabres missed out on Sherwood earlier this season, they should consider making another push for him with the deadline rapidly approaching.
If the Sharks end up making Sherwood officially available, the Sabres should consider making a major push for him. With the Sabres currently in a good spot in the standings, they are in a position to boost their forward group. Landing Sherwood would give them just that.
If the Sabres acquired Sherwood, he would have the potential to be a strong fit in their top nine. Furthermore, due to his solid two-way play, he would also be a clear fit on the Sabres' power play and penalty kill if acquired.
In 46 games this season split between the Canucks and Sharks, Sherwood has recorded 17 goals, 23 points, and 222 hits.