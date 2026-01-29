NHL Rumors: Sabres Should Trade For Blue Jackets Center

The Sabres could use another impactful forward and have a solid potential option in Blue Jackets center Charlie Coyle.
The Buffalo Sabres should be looking to add to their roster ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. When looking at their current group, it would not hurt for them to add an impactful center to their top nine.
When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Columbus Blue Jackets forward Charlie Coyle stands out as an interesting potential option to consider.
If the Sabres landed Coyle, they would be adding a veteran two-way forward who chips in offensively, is solid defensively, kills penalties, and provides physicality. He is also capable of playing both center and right wing, which adds to his appeal as a possible target.
In 51 games so far this season with the Blue Jackets, Coyle has recorded 11 goals, 22 assists, 33 points, and 69 hits. With numbers like these, he would be a nice addition to the Sabres' top nine if successfully acquired.
Coyle would also give the Sabres another veteran with plenty of playoff experience and who is known for being a good leader. With this, he could be a good pickup for a Sabres club looking to take that next step and cement themselves as a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference.