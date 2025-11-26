NHL Rumors: Sabres Star Featured On New Trade Board

Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos released his first trade board for the 2025-26 season, and one of the Buffalo Sabres' best players was included on it: Alex Tuch.

This is not the first time that Tuch has been considered a trade candidate, and it probably will not be the last. The 29-year-old winger is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) on a Sabres team that has struggled with consistency this season, so questions about his future in Buffalo will only continue unless he signs a contract extension.

If the Sabres end up deciding that Tuch is not a player they plan to keep around, he would have the potential to get them a great return in a trade. The 6-foot-4 forward is once again having a strong season in 2025-26, as he has recorded eight goals, 13 assists, and 21 points in 22 games. This is after he had 36 goals and 67 points in 82 games this past season with the Sabres.

With Tuch being an impactful top-six winger with size, there is no question that playoff clubs would love to acquire him. It will be interesting to see what the Sabres end up doing with him.