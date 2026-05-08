NHL Rumors: Sabres Star Named Potential Target For Oilers

Could the Oilers end up trying to steal Alex Tuch from the Sabres this summer?
Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch is one of the NHL's top pending unrestricted free agents. The Sabres are certainly going to work hard to re-sign him before July 1 gets here, as he is a big part of their roster and has played a major role in their success this season.
However, if Tuch ends up testing the free-agent market, there is no question that he would generate plenty of interest around the NHL, as he is arguably the league's best pending UFA.
In a recent article for The Athletic, Allan Mitchell named Tuch as a potential free-agent target for the Edmonton Oilers if he ends up hitting the market this summer.
"Tuch, 30, is at the top of the list," Mitchell wrote. "Tuch could do brilliant work with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and is young enough to deliver through the end of this decade. Consider him a real target, but a long shot to sign in Edmonton."
With the Oilers needing another top-six winger, it would be entirely understandable if they pursued Tuch this offseason in free agency. He would certainly be a big-time pickup for an Oilers club that will be looking to redeem themselves next season after their short playoff run.
Yet, given how excellently Tuch has played throughout his entire tenure with the Sabres, it would not be shocking in the slightest if he signs an extension with Buffalo instead of testing the market. This is especially so when noting that the Sabres have taken such a big step in the right direction this season. The Syracuse, New York native would be wise to stay in Buffalo, but if he decides to test free agency, it would make sense for Edmonton to pursue him.