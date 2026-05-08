NHL Rumors: Sabres Star Named Potential Target For Oilers

Yet, given how excellently Tuch has played throughout his entire tenure with the Sabres, it would not be shocking in the slightest if he signs an extension with Buffalo instead of testing the market. This is especially so when noting that the Sabres have taken such a big step in the right direction this season. The Syracuse, New York native would be wise to stay in Buffalo, but if he decides to test free agency, it would make sense for Edmonton to pursue him.