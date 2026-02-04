NHL Rumors: Sabres Urged To Address This Trade Need

The Sabres are being urged to address a specific trade need ahead of the deadline.
Things are going well for the Buffalo Sabres right now. They currently have a 32-18-6 record and are third in the Atlantic Division standings. With the Sabres being in a good spot in the standings, there is an expectation that they will be buyers at the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
"Adding another depth defenseman capable of playing a physical style would help them in their push for the playoffs," Fairburn wrote.
It is easy to understand why the Sabres are being urged to strengthen their defensive depth. When looking at their current roster, it is clear that they could use another solid defenseman. Adding another right-shot defenseman, specifically, would be beneficial for the Sabres.
When looking at trade candidates around the league, a few names that could make sense for the Sabres to pursue include Connor Murphy (Chicago Blackhawks), Luke Schenn (Winnipeg Jets), Zach Whitecloud (Calgary Flames), and Braden Schneider (New York Rangers).
Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Sabres look to bring in at least one defenseman ahead of the deadline.