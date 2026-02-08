NHL Rumors: Should Sabres Target 6-Foot-7 Jets Defender?

The Sabres could use another defenseman. Could this Jets defenseman be a fit?
The Buffalo Sabres will be a team to watch very closely once the NHL roster freeze lifts later this month. With the Sabres holding a playoff spot right now, it would be understandable if they looked to add to their roster ahead of the deadline.
When looking at the NHL's current trade candidates, Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley certainly fits that description.
The 6-foot-7, 231-pound Stanley would undoubtedly give the Sabres more size and toughness on their blueline if acquired. The 2016 first-round pick currently has 91 hits and 97 penalty minutes in 55 games this season, so there is no question that he would provide the Sabres with more of an edge if brought in.
Yet, Stanley has also been making an impact offensively this season with the Jets, which adds to his appeal. He has already set new career highs with nine goals, nine assists, and 18 points this season, so he would have the potential to provide the Sabres' blueline with a bit more offense if brought in.
The Sabres have plenty of left-shot defenseman and would likely like to add a right-shot blueliner at the deadline. However, if Stanley and his $1.25 million cap hit could be had, he may be worth taking a flier on. He would give the Sabres another solid option for their bottom pairing if brought in.