NHL Trade Rumors: Sabres & Flames D-Man Could Be Good Fit

The Sabres could use another right-shot defenseman and have an interesting target to consider in this Flames blueliner.
The Buffalo Sabres will undoubtedly be a team to keep an eye on leading up to the 2026 NHL trade deadline. With the Sabres being one of several teams in the Eastern Conference playoff race and having a real chance of snapping their 14-year playoff drought, there is certainly a chance that they will look to add to their roster ahead of the deadline.
When looking at the Sabres' current group, one trade need they could look to address is the right side of their defense. Bringing in a steady right-shot defenseman who can move up and down the lineup would be beneficial for the Sabres, and they have an interesting target to consider in Calgary Flames defenseman Zach Whitecloud.
Whitecloud was recently acquired by the Flames as part of the deal that sent star defenseman Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights. While Whitecloud's time in Calgary is just getting started, he is already being discussed as one of their trade candidates.
If the Sabres brought in Whitecloud, he would give the right side of their blueline a nice boost. He could slot nicely on their bottom pairing and would also give them another possible option for their penalty kill to consider.
Whitecloud would also be more than a rental for the Sabres if acquired, as he has an affordable $2.75 million cap hit until the completion of the 2027-28 season. With this, he would have the potential to help the Sabres for more than just this season, which adds to his appeal.
In 49 games this season split between the Golden Knights and Flames, Whitecloud has posted two goals, eight points, 66 blocks, and 70 hits.