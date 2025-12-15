NHL Trade Rumors: Sabres Should Target 2 Penguins Stars

The Buffalo Sabres are looking to get better in hopes of finally be a playoff team again. When looking at their current roster, it is clear that they could use another top-six forward.

Due to this, the Sabres have two interesting players from the Buffalo Sabres that they should consider pursuing. Let's discuss each of them now.

Bryan Rust

Rust would have the potential to be a home run of an addition for the Sabres if acquired. After setting career highs with 31 goals and 65 points in 71 games last season, the 33-year-old winger has posted 11 goals and 27 points in 29 games so far this season. With numbers like these, he would give Buffalo's offense a major boost if brought in.

Another very appealing factor about Rust is that he has an affordable $5.125 million cap hit until the end of the 2027-28 season and zero trade protection. With this, Buffalo should make a big push for him.

Rickard Rakell

Rakell is another notable Penguins forward who could make a lot of sense for the Sabres to bring in. He has had a nice start to the season for Pittsburgh, recording three goals and nine points in 11 games. This is after he set career highs with 35 goals and 70 points in 81 games in 2024-25. With this, he would be a nice pickup for the Sabres if acquired, especially when noting that he can play multiple forward positions.

Rakell is signed until the end of the 2027-28 and has a $5 million cap hit, so he would be more than a rental for the Sabres if acquired. However, he also has an eight-team no-trade list, so he has some trade protection.