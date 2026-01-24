NHL Trade Rumors: Sabres Should Target Rangers D-Man

The Sabres could use another right-shot defenseman and have an interesting option to consider in Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider.
The Buffalo Sabres currently hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference standings. With this, it would not be surprising in the slightest if they looked to add to their roster between now and the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
One area the Sabres could look to address is the right side of their blueline. When looking at potential trade candidates who could be a nice fit on their roster, New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider stands out.
Schneider is among the several Rangers players who have been in the rumor mill since Blueshirts GM Chris Drury confirmed in a letter to fans that the team is rebuilding. With this, the Sabres should consider making a push for the right-shot defenseman.
If the Sabres brought in Schneider, he would have the potential to be a very solid addition to the Sabres' bottom pairing. He would also offer them another option for their penalty kill.
Another appealing factor about Schneider is that he still has the potential to improve, as he is still just 24 years old. Furthermore, the 6-foot-4 defenseman would also give the Sabres' blueline a bit more bite, as he plays a heavy game.
In 52 games so far this season with the Rangers, Schneider has posted two goals, eight assists, 10 points, 83 blocks, and 115 hits.