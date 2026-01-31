Norris Getting Close To Returning To Sabres Lineup

"Obviously, (it’s) a great step getting him back out there. He's been skating a few days on his own, (today was the) first day with the team, and then he’ll get a practice in tomorrow, and just keep evaluating and see where we're at." Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said. "If you're not chomping (at the bit), you're in the wrong place, for sure. When you're hurt, you want to get back.....You want to get back as soon as you feel you're healthy enough to play."