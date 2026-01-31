Norris Getting Close To Returning To Sabres Lineup

Nothing has seemed to phase the Buffalo Sabres over the last seven weeks, as the hottest club in the NHL has gone 20-3-1 since early December, in spite of a variety of injuries to key players. One player who seemed to help spur Buffalo’s 10-game winning streak was center Josh Norris.
The 26-year-old forward missed two months after suffering an upper-body injury in the season opener against the NY Rangers, and averaged nearly a point-per-game in 19 games before suffering a rib injury in a victory over Philadelphia on January 14.
Norris skated at the Sabres morning skate prior to their Saturday matchup against Montreal, a sign that he is close to returning to the lineup, but with just four games remaining before the Olympic hiatus, some consideration has been given to holding Norris out until after the break in late February.
"I don't know. We've talked about both situations, but I think if you're ready to go, then you're not just going to sit out. So when I feel like I'm 100%, then I'm going to play." Norris said."(It was) a hockey play, happens all the time during the game, and just happened to catch me at the wrong point."
Other Sabres Stories
After Saturday’s key matchup with the Habs (who are tied with the Sabres at 67 points), Buffalo has back-to-back road games in Florida against the Panthers on Monday and Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, before their final contest before the break against Pittsburgh next Thursday.
"Obviously, (it’s) a great step getting him back out there. He's been skating a few days on his own, (today was the) first day with the team, and then he’ll get a practice in tomorrow, and just keep evaluating and see where we're at." Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said. "If you're not chomping (at the bit), you're in the wrong place, for sure. When you're hurt, you want to get back.....You want to get back as soon as you feel you're healthy enough to play."