Norris Injured In Win Over Flyers, Kesselring Likely Returns Against Canadiens

26-year-old has 17 points (6 goals, 11 assists) in 19 games with the Sabres this season.
The Buffalo Sabres continue their five-game homestand against the Montreal Canadiens at KeyBank Center on Thursday in a rare home back-to-back after posting a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. The Sabres got a pair of goals from Rasmus Dahlin, and singles from Mattias Samuelsson, Jack Quinn, and Ryan McLeod, but only managed 14 shots on goal on Flyers goalies Dan Vladar and Samuel Ersson.
After the game, Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff indicated that center Josh Norris was injured in the second period. The 26-year-old played only 8:55 in the game and was hurt after Dahlin’s second goal.
"(It was a) cross-check that took him out of the game. He'll be evaluated. I really don't know where we're at with that right now," Ruff said. "We're hoping it's nothing too serious, but I think that's always what you hope."
Norris’s return in early December coincided with the Sabres winning streak that has brought the club back into playoff competition. If it is anything of a serious nature, it could hurt Buffalo’s chances of maintaining this pace and staying in the playoff race.
Ruff also indicated that defenseman Michael Kesselring, who had participated in practice this week, was ruled out of the game against Philadelphia, but was possibly available against the Habs.
"The plan was not to use him in back-to-back. He's available (Thursday). We'll make a decision whether we put him in," Ruff said. "I look at the two guys that played, I thought (Jacob) Bryson has played well, and (Zach) Metsa really played well for us. I've got some pretty good continuity going, so we'll look at whether a couple more days wouldn't hurt. (Kesselring has) really come along these last few days. So we'll bring him in the morning, evaluate him, and make a decision."
Colten Ellis is expected to get the start for Buffalo, while rookie Jacob Fowler will be between the pipes for Montreal.