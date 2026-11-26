The Sabres have other areas to address: their power play is third-worst in the NHL at 16.3 percent, while their penalty-kill ranks 24th in the league at 73.3 percent. But it won’t matter how good their special teams are if their goaltending doesn’t hold up. And although Luukkonen’s current contract runs for two more years at $4.75-million per season, it feels to this writer that keeping him as Buffalo’s No. 1 goalie is a gamble the Sabres shouldn’t be taking. And let’s not forget – in his only playoff appearance last season, Luukkonen had a .876 SP and a 3.18 GAA. For every positive about Luukkonen, there’s a corresponding negative.