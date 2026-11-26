Buffalo Sabres
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Timothy T. Ludwig, Imagn Images
Timothy T. Ludwig, Imagn Images
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Nov 26, 2026 10:51 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 10:51 PM
The Buffalo Sabres are currently enjoying a strong stretch of hockey from goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. However, it's not unfair to question whether Luukkonen can be consistently strong enough to get the Sabres back into the playoff picture. And this is why Buffalo needs an improvement in net.
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Timothy T. Ludwig, Imagn Images
Timothy T. Ludwig, Imagn Images
The Buffalo Sabres have had a strong stretch of late, with three wins in their past four games, including victories over the Washington Capitals, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers, as well as a loss to the Florida Panthers. And one of the reasons the Sabres have performed well is the strong play of goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who won all three of Buffalo’s most recent three wins.
You have to give Luukkonen credit for stepping up his game and allowing only six goals in his past three games. Those wins have improved Luukkonen’s record to 8-4-3 this season, but his save percentage is now .885, while his goals-against average is at 3.20. Not ideal, to say the least.
So, if you’re a Sabres fan, do you feel comfortable that Luukkonen is going to be Buffalo’s starter for the rest of the season and deliver performances to make the Sabres a playoff team for the second straight year? Because from this writer’s perspective, the answer to that question should be a firm ‘no’.
This isn’t to say there’s no possibility whatsoever that Luukkonen can consistently give the Sabres a chance to win. The 27-year-old Finn has had an SP of .910 in two of his past three seasons – a number that would delight Buffalo GM Jarmo Kekalainen and coach Lindy Ruff if Luukkonen can replicate it this season
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The problem is, in between those two .910 SP seasons, Luukkonen had an SP of .887 in the 2024-25 campaign. Consistency has often been a major problem for him, and this season has been a microcosm of that fact.
Indeed, though Luukkonen has posted an SP of .919 or better in five of his past six games, in seven of his previous nine games, Luukkonen had an SP of .889 or worse. That’s an issue, any way you cut it. And the truth is that, at a time when Buffalo sits in sixth place in the Atlantic Division, the Sabres can’t afford to discover that Luukkonen still has issues with his consistency.
As we’ve noted before, there are other netminding options likely to be available between now and the NHL’s March 1 trade deadline, including St. Louis Blues veteran Jordan Binnington and Minnesota Wild star Filip Gustavsson. Binnington has struggled this season, with an .847 SP. But he’s been playing on a sub-par Blues team, and he still has a terrific pedigree with his success stories winning a Stanley Cup as well as a gold medal at the 4 Nations Face-Off. If you put Binnington behind a solid Sabres defense corps, it’s fair to think his numbers would rise exponentially.
Binnington is a pure rental, as his contract expires at the end of this season. But Gustavsson is another story entirely. He’s just returned from off-season hip surgery, but the 28-year-old Gustavsson is a true workhorse – playing in 108 games in the past two seasons combined – and he’s a cost-certain asset, with a contract paying him $6.8-million per season for another four years after this season – so he’d be a notable upgrade on what Buffalo has in net right now.
The Sabres have other areas to address: their power play is third-worst in the NHL at 16.3 percent, while their penalty-kill ranks 24th in the league at 73.3 percent. But it won’t matter how good their special teams are if their goaltending doesn’t hold up. And although Luukkonen’s current contract runs for two more years at $4.75-million per season, it feels to this writer that keeping him as Buffalo’s No. 1 goalie is a gamble the Sabres shouldn’t be taking. And let’s not forget – in his only playoff appearance last season, Luukkonen had a .876 SP and a 3.18 GAA. For every positive about Luukkonen, there’s a corresponding negative.
It’s easy to get swept up by Luukkonen’s current hot stretch. And who knows – maybe we’re wrong, and Kekalainen’s faith in Luukkonen is going to be rewarded with his best season ever. Stranger things have happened.
Unfortunately, we remain skeptical Luukkonen can produce that result. When there are other alternatives out there whom we have higher expectations for, it’s not unfair to feel like sticking with Luukkonen is going to come back to haunt Buffalo this season. The Sabres have relied on him for years, and he ultimately hasn’t been able to get the job done. And any short streak of stellar play from Luukkonen right now could wind up being followed by the poor form he showed earlier this season.
And if that’s what happens, and Buffalo misses the playoffs, their reliance on Luukkonen is going to leave them ripe for legitimate criticism.
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