OPINION: Lindy Ruff LosIng To Cooper In Tight Race For Jack Adams Was Not A Travesty
Tampa’s Jon Cooper wins the vote for coach of the year over Sabres head coach by three points
Buffalo Sabres veteran head coach Lindy Ruff exceeded all expectations last season, ending an NHL record 14-season playoff drought and winning the Atlantic Division, which was thought to make him a favorite for the Jack Adams Award, but on Wednesday Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper narrowly edged out Ruff for coach of the year. Cooper led the Lightning to a 50-26-6 record (106 points), three points in back of Ruff’s Sabres.
Cooper received 36 of 99 first place votes, while Ruff received 26, and Pittsburgh’s Dan Muse 18. The criticism of the choice of Cooper, in Buffalo in particular, comes from the perception that his victory was more of a career achievement award for a two-time Stanley Cup winner that had never won coach of the year, while Ruff, who won the Jack Adams with the Sabres in 2005-06, lost out to a coach that he bested by three points in the standings.
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There is no doubt that Ruff exceeded expectations more than any other coach in the league, as the Sabres were expected to miss the playoffs for a 15th straight season and was something that seemed likely through the first two months of the regular season. Buffalo’s turnaround, which coincided with the firing of GM Kevyn Adams, started with a 10-game winning streak and resulted in the Sabres posting the league’s best record after December 9.
The perception that Cooper’s win is based more on career achievement than a deserving victory is not accurate. Other than the injury to Josh Norris that kept the Sabres center out two months, and a series of short-term ailments to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colten Ellis in goal, the Sabres were relatively healthy all season, but that is not to take away from Ruff instilling a work ethic and defensive responsibility from a club that had not shown that under Don Granato.
That is in stark contrast to the Lightning, who may not have led the league in the quantity of man-games lost, but arguably led in quality man-games lost. Two of Tampa Bay’s veteran blueliners; Ryan McDonagh and Victor Hedman, played less than 50 games. Another top-four defender, Erik Cernak missed 21 games. Up front, Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli, Nick Paul and Brayden Point missed significant chunks of the season, with some playing injured down the stretch.
Cooper pieced together a roster on many nights, filling the gaps with free agent unknowns like Charle-Edouard D’Astous and Dominic James, minor-league call-ups Gage Goncalves and Max Crozier, and coaxing career years out of defenseman J-J Moser, and journeyman Darren Raddysh.
While arguments can be made that Ruff was cheated out of the award since nearly one-third of the voters left them off their ballot completely, Cooper was left off more ballots and won on the strength of more first place votes.