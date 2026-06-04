OPINION: Lindy Ruff LosIng To Cooper In Tight Race For Jack Adams Was Not A Travesty

The perception that Cooper’s win is based more on career achievement than a deserving victory is not accurate. Other than the injury to Josh Norris that kept the Sabres center out two months, and a series of short-term ailments to Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Alex Lyon, and Colten Ellis in goal, the Sabres were relatively healthy all season, but that is not to take away from Ruff instilling a work ethic and defensive responsibility from a club that had not shown that under Don Granato.