Jayne Kamin-Oncea, Imagn Images
Zach Benson (left); Erik Gustafsson (right)
Nov 27, 2026 11:45 PM
The Buffalo Sabres are fighting to move into a Stanley Cup playoff position, and while their biggest need may be an upgrade in net, their recent battle with the injury bug to forwards Zach Benson and Noah Ostlund proves Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen needs to make trades to improve his depth at forward.
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