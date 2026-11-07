Opinion: Sabres Need Major Trade To GIve Them A Well-Earned Shakeup

Timothy T. Ludwig, Imagn Images
Nov 7, 2026 1:31 AM
The Buffalo Sabres have had a thoroughly-mediocre season, but so far, they've made no big trades. And that's something Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen needs to change. Buffalo can't accept the status quo, so Kekalainen's mandate is clear: find better players to shake this team up – and find them soon.
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