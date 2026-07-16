Opinion: When Former Sabres Star Returns To Buffalo, Sabres Fans Need To Cheer Him For Fighting A Good Fight

Tuch has accepted a deal that everyone would take were it offered to them. And we don’t believe he should be crucified for that decision. He’s now 30 years old, so Tuch has less road ahead of him than behind him. It’s natural he’d want to go to a team he thinks has the best chance at a championship. And the reconstituted Capitals certainly have an easier road to a Cup final than the Sabres do in the highly-competitive Atlantic Division.