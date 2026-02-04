Panarin Trade, Signing Makes Tuch Top Free Agent Summer Target

Friedman indicated that the possibility of keeping Tuch as an own rental past the deadline is increasing, but the odds of getting him signed before July 1 would seem remote based on players always wanting to see what options are out there on the open market. The trade of winger Artemi Panarin to the Kings on Wednesday and his subsequent signing a two-year, $22 million extension in Los Angeles may have decreased the odds of Tuch re-signing with Buffalo, since he could be the top free agent target this summer since the likes of Kempe, Kyle Connor, Connor McDavid, and Jack Eichel are re-signed and the salary cap increasing.