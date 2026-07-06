Peyton Krebs Files For Salary Arbitration

Feisty Buffalo Sabres forward scored a career-high 39 points last season
Peyton Krebs, the Buffalo Sabres lone outstanding contractual hurdle this summer, has opted for salary arbitration. The 25-year-old forward scored a career-high 39 points (12 goals, 27 assists) last season and showed his value and versatility in his fifth season with the Sabres, something that head coach Lindy Ruff relied on frequently last season.
Krebs was part of the Jack Eichel trade in November 2021 (along with former Sabre Alex Tuch and a 2022 first rounder - Noah Ostlund) and has adapted from a high scoring forward in juniors to a feisty aggravator who compiled 78 points last season. Ruff utilized Krebs in different situations last season, playing an energy role at center or wing on the fourth line, and being elevated higher in the lineup late in games.
Filing for arbitration prevents Krebs from receiving an offer sheet. That was not a realistic fear, but with offer sheets starting to become in vogue, it prevents another Barrett Heyton situation, where the New Jersey Devils targeted the Utah Mammoth forward and signed him to an offer sheet last week for $4.775 million; which has a compensation of a second round pick.
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Although the two situations are different, Heyton had 25 points last season, and will now be paid a salary nearly double of what it was. Krebs is coming off a two-year, $2.9 million bridge deal, and will be looking for at least double of his $1.45 million cap hit. With two years left until he qualifies for unrestricted free agency, it is possible that Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen will opt to get Krebs signed to a multi-year extension, but anything longer than two years would likely necessitate a significant pay bump, since they would be buying unrestricted years.
On the trade and free agent front, there continues to be speculation regarding three-time Cup winner Patrick Kane. The future Hall-of-Famer is not expected to return to Detroit, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, and it is possible that the 37-year-old wants to finish his career playing for his hometown team and his addition would cut into the offensive deficit the Sabres have due to the departure of Tuch and Bowen Byram