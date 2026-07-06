Peyton Krebs Files For Salary Arbitration

Although the two situations are different, Heyton had 25 points last season, and will now be paid a salary nearly double of what it was. Krebs is coming off a two-year, $2.9 million bridge deal, and will be looking for at least double of his $1.45 million cap hit. With two years left until he qualifies for unrestricted free agency, it is possible that Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen will opt to get Krebs signed to a multi-year extension, but anything longer than two years would likely necessitate a significant pay bump, since they would be buying unrestricted years.