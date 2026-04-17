Playoff Notes: Bruins Looking To Be Physical Against Sabres

The Boston-Buffalo first-round series starts on Sunday night at KeyBank Center
The Buffalo Sabres have to wait until Sunday night to play their first postseason game in 15 years, and although the Sabres won the Atlantic Division and will be at home in front of an excited crowd at KeyBank Center, they will face a significant challenge in their division rival, the Boston Bruins. The Beantowners finished nine points behind the Sabres in the first Eastern Conference wildcard spot with 100 points, but have more playoff experience than Buffalo with the likes of David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, nd Jeremy Swayman.
The Sabres lost three of four matchups against Boston this season (3-1 in Boston on October 11, 4-3 in overtime at TD Garden on October 30, and 4-3 in overtime at KeyBank Center on March 25). Buffalo’s only win, 4-1, came at home on December 27. Bruins head coach Marco Sturm gave away a bit of his club’s gameplan on Friday before they embarked for Western New York, stating that they plan to be the big bad Bruins.
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“We know how we have to play. We're excited. We are bigger, stronger, we are more physical.” Sturm said. “We just have to be smart. But, we're going to go after them. Whoever comes in first place, second….I don’t really care. We are going to play our game.”
The Bruins apparently are going to try to take a page out of the Tampa Bay Lightning playbook, who on their infamous visit in March, targeted Sabres team captain Rasmus Dahlin and defenseman Bowen Byram, but Buffalo effectively pushed back and won a wild 8-7 contest. Boston has a group of tough players, including former Sabre first-rounder Nikita Zadorov (152 penalty minutes), center Mark Kastelic (140 penalty minutes), and rugged winger Tann Jeannot, and is likely calculating that they can take some liberties against Buffalo because of its ineffective power-play (21st in the NHL at 19.5%).
Buffalo head coach Lindy Ruff gave his club the day off after practicing on Thursday, and indicated that he does not expect to have center Sam Carrick for the series, but that rookie Noah Ostlund may play at some point. Goalie Alex Lyon may practice with the club on Saturday, after rookie Colten Ellis missed Thursday’s workout.
The NHL released the series schedule, with Game 1 on Sunday at 7:30 pm. Game 2 will be on Tuesday at 7:30 pm. The series shifts to TD Garden for Games 3 and 4, on Thursday at 7 pm and Sunday afternoon at 2 pm. If necessary, Game 5 will be on Tuesday, April 28 in Buffalo, Friday, May 1 at TD Garden, and Game 7 on Sunday, May 3rd. Games 5, 6, and 7 start times are to be determined.