Playoff Notes: Bruins Looking To Be Physical Against Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have to wait until Sunday night to play their first postseason game in 15 years, and although the Sabres won the Atlantic Division and will be at home in front of an excited crowd at KeyBank Center, they will face a significant challenge in their division rival, the Boston Bruins. The Beantowners finished nine points behind the Sabres in the first Eastern Conference wildcard spot with 100 points, but have more playoff experience than Buffalo with the likes of David Pastrnak, Charlie McAvoy, nd Jeremy Swayman.