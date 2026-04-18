Playoff Notes: Lyon, Ostlund Practice Prior To Start Of Sabres - Bruins Series

"It's his first day back with us. We're going to get him involved in a little bit of physical contact and see where he's at. He has been skating. We've just been trying to get him to that next level (and) today was that next level," Ruff said. "We'll see how he feels after taking faceoffs and being involved in practice and (he's) definitely a possibility, I don't know for game one, but he is right there knocking on the door now."