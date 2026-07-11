Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Alex DeBrincat

If Kane signs with Buffalo, it is possible that DeBrincat would waive his no-trade clause to go to the Sabres, or vice-versa. Unlike free agents like Anthony Mantha or Anaheim’s Chris Kreider, DeBrincat’s acquisition would not come cheaply. Yzerman in his haste to quickly reset the Wings may ask for young NHLers like Konsta Helenius or Noah Ostlund, but Kekalainen might be able to construct a deal around winger Jack Quinn, who is signed through next season at $3.375 million and is under control for the next two seasons.