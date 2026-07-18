Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Alex Killorn

Kekalainen ideally would like to make up as much of the 60-to-70 point production that he lost with Tuch, but also someone who can fill the leadership gap. Someone who may be readily available because of the Anaheim Ducks matching the offer sheet to center Leo Carlsson is veteran winger Alex Killorn. The 36-year-old is a two-time Stanley Cup winner who played 11 seasons in the Atlantic Division. Killorn was a victim of the Lightning’s cap crunch and found a landing spot in Southern California, signing a four-year deal with the Ducks.