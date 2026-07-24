Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Eeli Tolvanen

27-year-old winger scored 23 goals for Seattle in 2024-25
The Buffalo Sabres could go a number of different ways as the NHL is in the midst of trade season following the NHL Draft and the opening of free agency on July 1. With the departure of winger Alex Tuch and defenseman Bowen Byram, GM Jarmo Kekalainen is expected to seek out offensive reinforcements to make up for the 44 goals lost by their departures.
Over the next few weeks, we will continue to look at potential options for the Sabres, now that veteran Patrick Kane has returned with Chicago. Some of the possibilities are not going to match Tuch’s stats, but any additions could provide some relief to the pressure that youngsters Konsta Helenius, Jiri Kulich, or Noah Ostlund will be under to make up the deficit.
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Kekalainen ideally would like to make up as much of the 60-to-70 point production that he lost with Tuch, but also possibly someone who can fill the leadership gap or add some snarl and sandpaper to the middle-six.
Someone who has yet to be signed, but is one of the youngest free agents still available is winger Eeli Tolvanen. The 27-year-old was a first round pick of the Nashville in 2017. After spending a year in Finland, the young Finn finished the 2017-18 season with the Preds and played most of the next two seasons in AHL Milwaukee.
After briefly returning to Finland during the COVID pause, Tolvanen returned to Tennesse and scored 22 points in 40 games, but only scored 23 points in 75 games in 2022. After playing 13 games in 2022-23, the Preds tried to sneak the winger back down to the AHL on waivers, but he was claimed by the Seattle Kraken.
Tolvanen’s totals increased with more responsibility and ice time. He scored 16 goals in 48 games to finish off the 2022-23 season, increased to 41 points in 2023-24, snd scored a career-high 23 goals in 2024-25, before taking a downturn last season to 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 78 games.
The 5’10”, 182 lb. winger projects more as a middle-six forward with skill, which the Sabres could use if their plan is to promote from within and elevate someone like Zach Benson, Jack Quinn, or Kulich into the top six. Tolvanen is not strong defensively (he was -18 last season with Seattle), but could fill a role on a second power play unit and would likely score in the teens, based on his average goal scoring six of the last seven seasons.