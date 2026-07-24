Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Eeli Tolvanen

The 5’10”, 182 lb. winger projects more as a middle-six forward with skill, which the Sabres could use if their plan is to promote from within and elevate someone like Zach Benson, Jack Quinn, or Kulich into the top six. Tolvanen is not strong defensively (he was -18 last season with Seattle), but could fill a role on a second power play unit and would likely score in the teens, based on his average goal scoring six of the last seven seasons.