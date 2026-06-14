Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Jake DeBrusk

A challenge for Kekalainen will be to find a veteran either with no trade protection or willing to waive whatever clause they have to come to Buffalo. One possible option could be Vancouver Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk. Similar to the situation that Edmonton has with Darnell Nurse, the 29-year-old forward has a no-move for 2026-27, but next summer that turns into a modified 15-team no-trade, which would allow the Canucks to move the former Bruin to more than half the league.