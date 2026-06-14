Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Jake DeBrusk

Buffalo will be looking to replace the scoring on the wing if Alex Tuch leaves in July
The Buffalo Sabres could go a number of different ways as the NHL enters trade season leading into the NHL Draft in two weeks, and the beginning of free agency on July 1. Based on a lengthy impasse between pending UFA Alex Tuch, most insiders are expecting the 30-year-old to sign elsewhere since there continues to be a considerable gap between what Tuch’s representatives are looking for and what Sabres GM Jarmo Kekalainen is willing to pay him.
There is a slim possibility that Buffalo could get something significant in return for the Syracuse, NY native if they arrange a sign-and-trade, so that another club can have him on an eight-year deal and spread out the AAV to lower the cap hit, but with the likely scenario that he simply walks away when free agency opens next month, Kekalainen will have to pivot to fill the scoring gap.
Over the next few weeks, we will look at potential options for the Sabres. Some of the possibilities are not going to match Tuch’s stats, that absence may have to be filled by youngsters like Konsta Helenius, Jiri Kulich, or Noah Ostlund, but Kekalainen will potentially need to find a veteran winger to replace Tuch in the top six.
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A challenge for Kekalainen will be to find a veteran either with no trade protection or willing to waive whatever clause they have to come to Buffalo. One possible option could be Vancouver Canucks winger Jake DeBrusk. Similar to the situation that Edmonton has with Darnell Nurse, the 29-year-old forward has a no-move for 2026-27, but next summer that turns into a modified 15-team no-trade, which would allow the Canucks to move the former Bruin to more than half the league.
That situation would encourage DeBrusk to work with new Canucks GM Ryan Johnson to find a new home. The veteran forward played the first seven years of his career in Boston, and has scored 20 or more goals five times; including both seasons in Vancouver. There is little doubt that Johnson is implementing a full rebuild, and is likely willing to move players in their late 20’s or early 30’s who do not fit the Canucks timetable for younger, retainable prospects.
From the Buffalo perspective, DeBrusk is a good fit, since he provides cost-certainty at a reasonable $5.5 million AAV for five more seasons. Kekalainen may be loathe to move any of his young forwards, who proved last season that they are ready to contribute in the NHL next season, but he could be attainable for a high draft pick and a player or good prospect.