Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Jared McCann

The Sabres have to be looking for someone who could replace as much of Tuch’s production as possible, and in the final year of his contract, McCann would be motivated to put up big numbers in advance of hitting the open market next July. The fact that the Sabres are relying on internal improvement of their young players to make up the difference is a risky proposition, since them taking the next step is not linear. The addition of someone like McCann or Buffalo native Patrick Kane will not make up for all the offense and leadership lost with the departure of Tuch, but it would definitely help.