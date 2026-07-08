Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Kirill Marchenko

There may be no haste on the part of the Blue Jackets, since they have control of Marchenko for two years, but the Sabres need to add a scorer to replace as much of Tuch’s production as possible might make them willing to move a promising youngster like Noah Ostlund in a trade that Waddell cannot turn down. The fact that Marchenko would not be a one-year rental makes him more valuable to any interested team, and given the Sabres hope of building on their Atlantic Division title and playoff run last season, they may be willing to pay the price that Columbus is looking for.