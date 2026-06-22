Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Matthew Knies

Leafs GM John Chayka is floating Knies name out there because he has no trade protection on his deal and is looking for a team to overpay. Toronto is looking for help up the middle, ideally someone who could move into the second line center role behind Auston Matthews, which would allow veteran John Tavares to move to the wing, and likely would expect more of a return from a division rival like Montreal or Buffalo, who were rumored to be in pursuit of the young power forward before the deadline.