Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Michael Bunting

Former Calder Trophy finalist is unsigned after splitting time between Nashville and Dallas last season
The Buffalo Sabres could go a number of different ways as the NHL is in the midst of trade season following the NHL Draft and the opening of free agency on July 1. With the departure of winger Alex Tuch and defenseman Bowen Byram, GM Jarmo Kekalainen is expected to seek out offensive reinforcements to make up for the 44 goals lost by their departures.
Over the next few weeks, we will continue to look at potential options for the Sabres, now that veteran Patrick Kane has returned with Chicago. Some of the possibilities are not going to match Tuch’s stats, but any additions could provide some relief to the pressure that youngsters Konsta Helenius, Jiri Kulich, or Noah Ostlund will be under to make up the deficit.
Other Sabres Stories
Kekalainen ideally would like to make up as much of the 60-to-70 point production that he lost with Tuch, or someone who can fill the leadership gap and/or add some snarl and sandpaper to the middle-six.
Someone who has yet to be signed, and could provide some secondary scoring and additional agitation is veteran Michael Bunting. The 30-year-old began his career as an Arizona Coyotes draft pick in 2014 and spent five seasons in the American Hockey League before getting a brief look in the NHL during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.
The Scarborough, ON native scored 10 goals in 21 games and due to his lengthy service time in the minors, qualified for unrestricted free agency at age 25. The feisty winger was signed by former Soo Greyhounds GM Kyel Dubas in Toronto, and turned into an incredible bargain at a sub-$1 million salary, scoring 23 goals each of his two seasons playing on the wing with Auston Matthews and being nominated for the Calder Trophy in 2022.
He became a free agent again in 2023 and signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with Carolina, but became a victim of his high cap hit, as in each of his three seasons, he has been traded at the deadline. From Carolina to Pittsburgh in 2024, Pittsburgh to Nashville in 2025, and Nashville to Dallas last season. His production has not appreciably declined over that time (19, 19, and 14 goals), which means he could be a great value at a lower salary.
Bunting is not particualrly strong defensively, which means he is likely not a candidate for special teams usage, but is a decent passer who could be utilized in a second power play/middle-six forward role five-on-five. Still being unsigned at the end of July could mean that Bunting is open to a lesser amount, which could be a better fit for the Sabres in their current cap situation.