Potential Sabres Trade Or Free Agent Acquisitions - Michael Bunting

He became a free agent again in 2023 and signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with Carolina, but became a victim of his high cap hit, as in each of his three seasons, he has been traded at the deadline. From Carolina to Pittsburgh in 2024, Pittsburgh to Nashville in 2025, and Nashville to Dallas last season. His production has not appreciably declined over that time (19, 19, and 14 goals), which means he could be a great value at a lower salary.