Rasmus Dahlin Finishes Third In Norris Trophy Voting

Tuch reportedly is looking for more than $10 million per season on a new deal, and with a very thin unrestricted free agent class and the NHL salary cap increasing to $104 million, it appears to be a perfect storm for the Sabres winger to hit the jackpot on July 1. The same goes for Malenstyn, who was extremely effective as a fourth-line crash-and-bang winger, and will look for a raise from his $1.35 million salary.