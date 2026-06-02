Rasmus Dahlin Finishes Third In Norris Trophy Voting

Sabres team captain finished third behind winner Zach Werenski and runner-up Cale Makar
Buffalo Sabres team captain Rasmus Dahlin was one of three finalists for the Norris Trophy after leading his club to their first playoff appearance in 15 years, but on Tuesday it was announced that Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski won the annual award for the league’s best blueliner, finishing ahead of two-time winner Cale Makar for his first Norris Trophy.
Werenski who led or was near the top of several categories for NHL defensemen in 2025-26 and tied the single-season Blue Jackets franchise records for assists, finished with 113 first-place votes and 1,589 points. Makar had 47 first place votes and 1,191 points. Dahlin had 13 first-place votes and 657 points, 104 points ahead of Edmonton’s Evan Bouchard, and 297 points ahead of Detroit’s Moritz Seider.
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Dahlin was also named one of the three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey” along with Colorado’s Gabriel Landeskog and Winnipeg’s Jonathan Toews. The winner will be announced at some point during the Stanley Cup Final.
While the Carolina Hurricanes host the Vegas Golden Knights in Raleigh for the first two games on Tuesday and Thursday, the rest of the hockey world is descending on Buffalo for the annual NHL Scouting Combine at the LECOM Harborcenter. Most team representatives are already here, interviewing perspective draftees and talking with other clubs about possible trades ahead of or during the NHL Draft later this month.
The Sabres have the 27th pick in the first round, but it would be surprising if GM Jarmo Kekalainen dealt the pick with Buffalo hosting the draft this year. Buffalo does not have a second-round pick, which was traded to Ottawa in the Dylan Cozens / Josh Norris deal in March 2025, and their third round pick was sent to the NY Rangers in the Sam Carrick deal.
With just under $13 million in cap space, Kekalainen has limited flexibility unless he sheds some salary on the roster, which is likely the reason why the chances of re-signing winger Alex Tuch are slim. The Sabres have RFA’s Michael Kesselring, Peyton Krebs, and Zach Benson to re-sign, as well as UFA Beck Malenstyn, which could mean some significant changes to the Buffalo roster next season.
Tuch reportedly is looking for more than $10 million per season on a new deal, and with a very thin unrestricted free agent class and the NHL salary cap increasing to $104 million, it appears to be a perfect storm for the Sabres winger to hit the jackpot on July 1. The same goes for Malenstyn, who was extremely effective as a fourth-line crash-and-bang winger, and will look for a raise from his $1.35 million salary.
Kesselring, who was injured on multiple occasions last season, is unlikely to crack the Sabres top-four blueline group, and with one year until qualifying for unrestricted free agency, the 26-year-old may be looking to go somewhere where he can get more playing time.