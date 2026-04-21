Report: Canucks To Interview Ex-Sabres GM For Top Gig

Adams was fired by the Sabres back in December of this season. However, with Adams still having time left on his contract, the Canucks needed to get permission from the Sabres before interviewing him.
After a disastrous 2025-26 season, the Canucks fired Patrik Allvin from their GM role last week. Now, Adams is a candidate for the role with this news, and it will be interesting to see if the Canucks end up hiring him.
If Adams does land the Canucks' vacant GM job, there is no question that he would have a huge test in front of them. The Canucks just finished this season with an atrocious 25-49-8 record and at the bottom of the NHL standings with just 58 points.
It will be interesting to see if Adams ends up being the Canucks' pick for their GM spot from here.